ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Police are looking for multiple suspects who stole an ATM from inside the Roseville Galleria Wednesday morning.

Roseville Police said multiple suspects drove their truck through the entrance to the mall near Crate & Barrel around 6 a.m.

A mall walker witnessed the aftermath of the crash from the inside of the mall.

Police are now looking to identify the suspects and the vehicle involved. If you have any information, please call the Roseville Police Department.