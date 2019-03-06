TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) — Heavy rains are flooding many roads in Tuolumne County Wednesday.

The rushing brown water is filling the roadways and closing down many routes. The Tuolumne County Sheriff said to expect flooding on Jamestown Road, Stockton Road, Kewin Mill, and many others.

Drivers are encouraged to turn around and find another route if they come across a road that may be flooded. It takes just a couple inches of water to move a car.

The current road closures as of 3:22 p.m. include:

Lyons Bald Mountain Road

Campbells Flat Road

Bell Mooney Road

Sims Road

Red Hills Road

Rawhide Road at the Woodscreek Bridge

If you are in need of sand for sandbags:

BRING YOUR OWN BAGS AND SHOVELS

Road Dept – Tuolumne Yard

18870 Birch St – Tuolumne

Road Dept – Jamestown Yard

18188 7th St – Jamestown

Road Dept – Columbia

Columbia Airport

Road Dept – Groveland Yard

11240 Wards Ferry Rd – Big Oak Flat