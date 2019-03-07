SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – At least one person is dead and several others left without a place to live after an apartment fire in Sacramento.

According to Sacramento Fire Department, the fire started around 1:45 a.m. Thursday on Altos Avenue, near Eleanor Avenue.

Video from this mornings apartment fire on the 2600 Block of Altos Ave. there was a total of 4 people transported with no life threatening injuries. 1 person determined deceased in an upstairs unit. @TheCityofSac @SacAreaFF522 pic.twitter.com/WQxzjP3LyJ — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) March 7, 2019

Upon their arrival, firefighters reported seeing flames coming from one unit in a four-unit apartment complex.

Four people were transported to local hospital hospitals for their injuries. Some of the people transported may have life-threatening injuries, firefighters say.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.