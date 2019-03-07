  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – At least one person is dead and several others left without a place to live after an apartment fire in Sacramento.

According to Sacramento Fire Department, the fire started around 1:45 a.m. Thursday on Altos Avenue, near Eleanor Avenue.

Upon their arrival, firefighters reported seeing flames coming from one unit in a four-unit apartment complex.

Four people were transported to local hospital hospitals for their injuries. Some of the people transported may have life-threatening injuries, firefighters say.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s