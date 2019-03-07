ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A human trafficking investigation out of Roseville has led to the arrest of a Chino Police Sergeant.

Chino Police Sergeant Jason Bemowski was arrested Thursday as part of a human trafficking investigation conducted by Roseville police involving a 16-year-old victim.

The 16-year veteran of the Chino Police Department was arrested on suspicion of solicitation of prostitution and unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor while he was off-duty at a residence in the City of Redlands.

Anthony Harrison, 24, was also arrested on charges of pimping and pandering, as well as human trafficking. He is currently being held at the South Placer Jail on $1 million bail.

The investigation was carried out by the Roseville Police Department in collaboration with the Redland Police Department. Roseville police public information officer Rob Baquera said the Chino Police Department cooperated fully with the investigation.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact CSU Sergeant Darren Kato with the Roseville Police Department at (916) 774-5000.