ANAHEIM (CBS13) – Disney’s “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” theme park is opening ahead of schedule at Disneyland and Disney World.

Thursday, Disney announced that the new theme park is opening May 29 at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim. Disney World in Orlando, Florida will have to wait until Aug. 29 for Star Wars land to open, but it will still be ahead of schedule.

Only one of the two marquee attractions will be running come the opening date, however: Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance – the other, longer ride – will open later in the year.

Disneyland guests will also have to get a separate, but no-cost reservation to access the Star Wars-themed park for most of the first month it’s open.

Read more about “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” at the Disney Parks blog.

