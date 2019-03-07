



A man who was angry at his neighbors poured diesel on their doorstep and tried to light it, but was unsuccessful, say police. The incident was caught on video.

At 4:43 a.m. Thursday, a woman says she was watching video from her camera doorbell when she noticed a man, who she recognized as a neighbor, walk up and pour liquid from a container on her front door and porch. He then took out a lighter and tried to light the liquid. When it didn’t light, he walked away, according to a statement from the Sacramento Police Department.

The woman called the fire department, and when they arrived, they called police. After searching the neighborhood, police found the man around 7 a.m. in the backyard of a nearby home. They arrested him on suspicion of arson and attempted murder.

Police later confirmed the liquid was diesel.

The incident stemmed from an ongoing feud between the suspect and the homeowner.