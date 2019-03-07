



— A former gymnastics coach already accused of abusing minors is facing a new charge.

Keith Willette of Cameron Park was indicted in federal court for attempting to produce child pornography. Willette was previously arrested in 2017 for allegedly abusing a former student in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

According to court documents, Willette attempted to produce child pornography of a juvenile victim between May 2000 and April 2002.

If convicted, Willette faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

He worked as a gymnastics coach in El Dorado and Sacramento Counties.