  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cameron Park, El Dorado County News, Gymnastics


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A former gymnastics coach already accused of abusing minors is facing a new charge.

Keith Willette of Cameron Park was indicted in federal court for attempting to produce child pornography. Willette was previously arrested in 2017 for allegedly abusing a former student in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

According to court documents, Willette attempted to produce child pornography of a juvenile victim between May 2000 and April 2002.

RELATED: Ex-Gymnastics Instructor From El Dorado County Suspected Of Child Molestation

If convicted, Willette faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

He worked as a gymnastics coach in El Dorado and Sacramento Counties.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s