CARNELIAN BAY (CBS13) – Search and rescue crews are out in the North Lake Tahoe area on Thursday looking for a woman missing since Monday.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says 46-year-old Kathryn “Lani” Jones was last seen after crashing her car on Highway 28 near Garwood’s early Monday afternoon. Deputies say Good Samaritans stopped at the crash and helped Jones out of her car.

Placer County Search and Rescue volunteers searching for 46 year old Kathryn “Lani” Jones this morning in the Carnelian Bay area, after she crashed her vehicle Monday on S/R 28 near Garwood’s. Anyone with info on Jones’ whereabouts please call PCSO Sgt. Dave Hunt at 530-581-6321 pic.twitter.com/hkkORHLUtA — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) March 7, 2019

However, Jones walked away from the scene of the crash while waiting for emergency crews to get there.

She hasn’t been seen or heard from since. Deputies say they are concerned for her safety.

Jones is a Carnelian Bay resident and search crews are out Thursday morning looking for her in that area. She was last seen wearing a beanie, black jacket and dark-colored yoga pants.

Anyone with information on where Jones may be is asked to call Placer County authorities at (530) 581-6321.