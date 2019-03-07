



— The man suspected of being the NorCal Rapist is facing even more charges. Sacramento County prosecutors filed four new charges against 49-year-old Roy Charles Waller, linking him to the rapes of two women from Davis.

Waller was arrested last year after the Sacramento District Attorney’s office used DNA evidence and a genealogy database to track him down. He had been working as a safety specialist at UC Berkeley.

Waller is now facing 45 counts tied to nine victims across six Northern California counties from the Bay Area to Sacramento.

The string of attacks started in 1991. His last known victims were two women in Natomas back in October 2006.