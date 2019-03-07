SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento police say a motorcyclist has died in a crash with a vehicle in the area of 24th Street and Wah Avenue.

The crash was reported around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Police say one person was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It is still unclear how the crash happened, and police are still on the scene investigating.

Police have shut down 24th Street and Wah Avenue to investigate the crash. They estimate the roads will stay closed for a few hours.