SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Soccer season is back at Papa Murphy’s park this weekend with a home opener as Sacramento Republic FC hosts the Salt Lake City Real Monarchs in the USL opener.
It’s a brand new season for the Republic, now in their sixth season. The team plans to start the season in their original jerseys from the first season when they busted onto the scene and won a league championship.
This is only the second time they have started a season at home.
The team is also offering something new this reason, per fan request, tailgating will be allowed before games.