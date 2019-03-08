SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A landmark new law would give Californians with arrests and convictions a chance at a “clean slate.”

AB-1076 would automatically “expunge” certain convictions for people who have served local sentences.

It would also wipe out many arrest records that did not result in convictions.

Backers say it would remove a stigma and give people a chance at better housing, employment and education.

“We are putting more money into to rehabilitation, more resources, more services,” said Asm. Phil Ting. “But rehabilitation starts with a fresh start you can’t get a fresh start if you have something on your record.”

Many are eligible to file paperwork clearing their records now, but only about 20 percent of people actually make the move to do that.