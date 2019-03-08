



— Paul and Sandra Ritchie lost their home in November, and during the evacuation could only find three of their four cats.

Dexter was still outside and manages to escape.

Months after vanishing during the Camp Fire, to everyone’s surprise, Dexter showed up alive.

Today, the cat and his family were reunited in Missouri where the family has relocated.

200 cats rescued from the Camp Fire burn zone are still waiting to be reunited with their families.