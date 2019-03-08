  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:fresno


FRESNO (AP) — Police say the suspect in a fatal shooting at a central California motel owed $30,000 to a company that provides stripper services.

Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said Thursday that the victim, 23-year-old Justin Garza, was an employee of the company.

Dyer says Garza was trying to collect on the bill when he was shot multiple times by Randy Jones. The 29-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murder. It wasn’t known if he has an attorney.

The Fresno Bee reports the shooting was recorded by surveillance cameras.

A stripper who accompanied Garza to the motel was not hurt.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s