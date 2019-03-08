



— Police arrested one juvenile suspect and are still looking for another after a robbery of a person in Elk Grove Thursday afternoon.

Elk Grove police said a victim was walking in the area of Travo Way when he was approached by the two suspects. One of the suspects reportedly pushed down the victim and punched him in the upper body several times.

The victim then handed over his property and both suspects rode away on bicycles.

Officers responded to the area and found one of the suspects not far from where the incident happened. The 15-year-old male from Elk Grove was detained and determined to be connected to the robbery. He was later transported to juvenile hall.

Police have not yet located the other suspect. He was described as an African American male, 15-16-years-old, wearing a red top, red/black pants, red shoes, riding a beach cruiser style bicycle.

Detectives said they are following up on the incident and have increased patrols in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Elk Grove Police Department Detective Bureau at (916) 478-8117 or Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Tips can also be sent via SMS text message by entering CRIMES (274637) on a cell phone, followed by Tip732 (agency identification number) and the message.