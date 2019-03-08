



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento City Unified School District is cutting more jobs in an attempt to fix its massive budget problems.

The district has a $35 million budget deficit. Thursday night, the Board of Education voted to cut 30 administrative positions.

Union officials warn that classified workers will not be the only ones being laid off.

RELATED: Sacramento City Teachers Association Proposes Fixes To Keep District From Going Bankrupt

“There’s teachers being laid off, there’s principals being laid off. Everybody is going to take a hit on this if we don’t resolve the budget issue, which is the immediate problem right now,” said Karla Faucett with the Service Employees International Union.

The board also said it will be freezing salaries and not filling certain vacancies.

Children’s centers are the places being hit the hardest by the cuts, union officials say.

Sacramento City Unified schools are projected to run out of cash by November, district officials say. Unless the problem is solved by June, the officials say the state will take over the district.