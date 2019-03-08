SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Detectives have arrested two suspects in a series of scary robberies in the Sacramento area this month.

Sacramento police arrested Elk Grove resident Roy Pacheco and Sacramento resident Monica Lopez – both 42-years-old – on Wednesday after they were identified as suspects in the series of robberies.

In total, detectives believe the suspects are linked to five recent robberies: one on March 3 and four separate robberies on March 6.

In the March 3 incident, the two suspects walked into a 1500 block of 21st Street business and demanded money. A victim was pistol whipped during the robbery, police say.

The four other robberies happened on March 4 between 12 a.m. and 11 a.m. In all incidents, police say one of the suspects had a revolver and threatened employees. In the final robbery, which happened at around 10:13 a.m. at a business on the 3000 block of Freeport Boulevard, the suspect fired a shot into the air.

Police say Pacheco and Lopez were stopped by authorities in the area of Stockton Boulevard and Fruitridge Road on Wednesday in the car believed to have been used in crimes.

The arrests came after a joint investigation by the Sacramento Police Department and Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.