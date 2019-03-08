



— The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a phone scam where scammers are posing as law enforcement, trying to get victims to give them money.

The sheriff’s office said the callers are using the department’s phone numbers to pose as a sheriff’s employee and telling victims to pay up or face arrest. Scammers will suggest victims can clear their warrant by paying via pre-paid cards or money orders.

Sergeant Shaun Hampton explained that law enforcement would not ask for money over the phone.

READ ALSO: Sacramento Police Department Explains Arrests Of 84 Protesters After DA Says She Won’t File Charges

“The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office and most agencies across the state will never contact anyone demanding money to clear a warrant,” Hampton said.

The Sheriff’s Department recommends the community has conversations about these scams with their elderly friends and family who may be vulnerable targets for these crimes.

If you receive this or other scam phone calls, you can file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on their website here: https://www.ftccomplaintassistant.gov/#crnt

If you have been a victim of this scam and have provided any type of monetary payment as a result, please contact your nearest service center to make a report. Here’s a link to locate a Sheriff’s Department Service Center near you: https://www.sacsheriff.com/Pages/Services/ServiceCenters.aspx