SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office says the more than 80 people arrested after Monday night’s protests won’t be charged.

Anne Marie Schubert’s office announced on Friday that no charges will be filed.

“In the interest of justice, no charges will be filed in any of the cases submitted,” the DA’s office wrote in a statement.

A total of 84 protesters were arrested on Monday. The protesters marched through East Sacramento after the decision to not charge the two officers involved in the shooting of Stephon Clark.