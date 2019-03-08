  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Stockton News

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police say a suspect didn’t get far after trying to escape from officers in Stockton on Thursday.

The incident happened a little before 5 p.m. along the 400 block of East Flora Street.

Deshawn Allen and the gun police say officers found in his car. (Credit: Stockton Police Department)

Stockton police say officers had responded to the area for a probation compliance search. An officer started talking with the suspect, 21-year-old Deshawn Allen, who was sitting in the front seat of a car.

Allen then allegedly hit the officer with the car door and tried to get away. He was quickly caught.

A loaded gun was found in the car, police say.

Allen has been arrested and is now facing weapons and resisting arrest charges. He also already had a felony warrant out for his arrest.

