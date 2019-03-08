



— Vandals caused thousands of dollars in damages to one of the most peaceful spots on the UC Davis campus. The Putah Creek Riparian Reserve is an oasis just minutes outside of downtown Davis.

“I love this place. It’s a beautiful natural corridor that runs right through a bunch of farmland,” said Eric Slessarev, who was running by.

Now the beauty of this nature preserve is tarnished by blight.

“It’s pretty awful,” he said.

In the last few weeks, the 640-acre Putah Creek Riparian Reserve has suffered a series of arson and vandalism attacks.

“Everything from burning the picnic tables to destroying signs, burning those, and recently a lot of graffiti,” said Andrew Fulks, Assistant Director of UC Davis arboretum & Public Garden.

The damage includes a majestic Valley Oak tree that’s stood there for more than a century and has now been spray painted with a Swastika.

“That pisses me off way more (than destroying a picnic bench). That’s stupid, but that’s down right awful that somebody put a swastika right there,” Slessarev said.

UC Davis doesn’t know who is responsible but says this is alarming.

“Given that it’s hard to believe this was a hate crime, it’s clearly concerning. Clearly, hate in any form or any symbols we do not approve of,” Fulks said.

The area has been hit by vandals before, but this is one of the worst.

“They’ve actually lifted picnic tables, those not secure to the ground and carried them over to the firing picnic area,” he said. “We’ve had portable restrooms literally disassembled and stolen as well.”

It’s not only a regional asset, but one used for student research.

“A bit demoralizing to the managers and the staff out there because we are spending every day trying to make it a resource to enjoy with a limited budget and a limited staff,” Fulks said.

Now they’re trying to catch those responsible for these crimes against nature.

“I think they should try to figure out who they are and try to help them become better people,” Slessarev said.

New cameras will soon be going up to help catch anyone who wants to mess with the creek. Campus officials have done this in the past and were able to fully prosecute the offenders.