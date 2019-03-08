WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A West Sacramento man was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm and negligently discharging a firearm last November in an apartment complex.

Sokcheat Pin, 32, was found to have fired his weapon toward both residences and a local church.

West Sacramento Police said they responded to multiple reports of shots fired at an apartment complex near the intersection of Maple Street and Michigan Boulevard.

Pin was seen on surveillance video leaving his second-floor apartment, raising his arm, and firing at least five shots from a handgun pointed in the direction of the West Sacramento Baptist Church. Beyond the church was both a pedestrian trail and single family residences.

There were no injuries reported.

The Yolo County District Attorney said Pin’s actions demonstrated a “complete disregard for the safety and welfare of the West Sacramento Community.”

Pin faces up to three years and eight months in prison. He will be sentenced on April 8.