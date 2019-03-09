SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A special home dedication with Habitat For Humanity today after a mom surprises her kids with keys to a brand new home.

Lydia Wube and her brother, Daniel, can’t believe it. A brand new house is now theirs.

Working three jobs, their mom would often change into construction clothes in her car to help build this home, all for this moment of surprise.

Leah Miller, President and CEO of Habitat For Humanity Greater Sacramento says, “Hours of sweat equity in order to purchase them with 30-year mortgage, zero interest.”

And today it is all paying off.