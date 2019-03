SACRAMENTO (CBS13) —

UPDATE 4:58 p.m. — Police say the victim is a woman. A person found her body in a wooded area.

Sacramento Police Detectives and CSI are on the scene of a suspicious death on the 1400 block of Northgate Boulevard.

SPD Detectives and CSI Unit onscene a suspicious death investigation in the 1400 block of Northgate Blvd near the Am River bike path. PIO onscene. pic.twitter.com/FmipvYBzWM — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) March 10, 2019

