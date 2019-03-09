Filed Under:Davis, police, restaurant, tip jar

DAVIS (CBS13) — Caught on camera: A man stealing tips from a local business. Now, the owners are asking for your help tracking him down.

The video shows the man waiting until the cashier turns his back, before swooping in, taking the tip jar, and walking out.

Too bad for him, the owners have crystal clear photos of the guy they say is responsible.

The owners of Wok of Flame in Davis said this happened last night around 7.  Right in the middle of the restaurants rush.

“We’re just so upset man. That’s our money. We’re nothing but upset and frustrated,” owner Raymond Sin.

The restaurant is a small family-owned business. The owners tell us the majority of the employees are college students.

Now their customers have been sharing the pictures & video, hoping to help any way they can.

“It’s kind of tasteless. It’s kind of cheap. That’s what I think. I think it’s kind of cheap to walk off with someone’s hard earned cash,” one customer told us.

 

 

Davis Police are looking for this man.

If you know who this man is, you are asked to call the Davis Police Department at 530-747-5400.

