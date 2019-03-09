Comments
FOLSOM (CBS13) — The tiger may be known for its beautiful coat and colorful stripes, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it knows how to recreate them.
The Folsom Zoo held a tiger painting” event today.
But it seems like Pouncer is more interested in eating the paint.
But we wouldn’t really tell that to his face though.