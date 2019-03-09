  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMRansom
    8:00 PM48 Hours
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:animal, Folsom, foslom news, paint, Tiger, zoo


FOLSOM (CBS13) — The tiger may be known for its beautiful coat and colorful stripes, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it knows how to recreate them.

ALSO: Feral Cat Forms Friendship With Bear In Folsom Zoo

The Folsom Zoo held a tiger painting” event today.

But it seems like Pouncer is more interested in eating the paint.

But we wouldn’t really tell that to his face though.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s