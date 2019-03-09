  • CBS13On Air

ABC, Alcohol, bust


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — ABC agents and more than 70 local law enforcement agencies across California joined in the coordinated effort to enforce underage drinking laws.

This is an annual blitz started over 10 years ago and is held just before St. Patrick’s Day.

ABC hopes the enforcement draws attention to the numerous issues associated with underage drinking.

Over the life of the operation, police have arrested or cited more than 3,000 people.

 

