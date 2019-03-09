



— The Town of Paradise has launched its Community Recovery Plan and is inviting residents to its community meetings.

The Town will hold several open houses and listening sessions over the next two months.

ALSO: 100 Days After Paradise Burned, The Stories Of The Victims

The first meeting is Tuesday, March 19, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

You can see the complete list of meetings here.

The final meeting is scheduled for April 18.