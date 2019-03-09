Filed Under:Fire, Paradise, recover


PARADISE (CBS13) — The Town of Paradise has launched its Community Recovery Plan and is inviting residents to its community meetings.

The Town will hold several open houses and listening sessions over the next two months.

The first meeting is Tuesday, March 19, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

You can see the complete list of meetings here.

The final meeting is scheduled for April 18.

