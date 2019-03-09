



— All three Leatherby’s will be closed this Monday, March 11, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the funeral of their founder, Dave Leatherby.

The stores will reopen at 4 p.m. that day.

While the stores are closed, employees will be standing in front of them, handing out coupons for free sundaes.