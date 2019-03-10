LATHROP (CBS13) — Terrifying surveillance video shows an armed man threatening his former employers and coworkers.

“I honestly couldn’t even breathe,” Sukhjinder Singh, owner of Dhaliwal Brothers Trucking, said.

The video shows a man pulling a gun from his waistband, & pointing it just inches from another man’s face.

The San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office says Beant Singh finished his last day on the job, but then he came back, this time with a gun.

“He was saying I’m going to come for your family. You don’t know what I can do,” Sukhjinder Singh said.

The owner says he has no idea why he snapped. Even when other employees tried to help, they say he turned on them.

Deputies say he shot off a round at two employees but didn’t hit them. As he was leaving, police say he still wasn’t done.

“He told employees that even if he was arrested he would be returning to handle what he started,” Andrea Lopez, the public information officer for San Joaquin County Sheriffs Office, said.

Beant Singh has been arrested & booked into jail, but that threat is still out there & is haunting his former coworkers.

“I was really scared. And I’m still scared if this guy comes out what’s going to happen. I have a 4-month-old baby. Of course, you’re scared for him. I have a family. Who’s going to look after them if anything happened like that?” asked Sukhjinder Singh.