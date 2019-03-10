



— Sacramento Metro Fire has an important message to drivers; stop parking in front of fire hydrants.

They shared an image from a scene last night in Sacramento, where a truck and trailer are blocking access to a hydrant.

Firefighters remind drivers that it’s illegal to park within15 feet of a hydrant in California, and that blocking hydrants delays firefighters being able to access water in critical situations.