SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — On this chilly Sunday, young boys and girls are taking to the field for a football camp.

And the best part is, it’s all free.

Volunteers are helping kids achieve their dreams with free monthly football camps.

“A lot of camps you have to pay to enroll but this camp is more for players who need help getting off the streets and more time as a player and not focused on other distractions in life,” says 14-year-old Joseph Ortiz.

Besides learning football skills, with several different schools in the Rosemont area the camp is a way to connect the kids.

“We want them out here to interact at a young age so they know who they are going to high school middle school, don’t know who these guys are that go to diff schools,” says Michael Brannon, Program Coordinator.

While making new friends, the kids are also learning something parents are noticing at home.

“This helps with discipline and following your dreams and never giving up, “notes mom Briana Ruaro.

The nonprofit 50 East Youth Football Academy that puts on the camps once a month hope they are making a lifelong impact.