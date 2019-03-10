



— Rescue crews are searching an area called Kearsarge Pass in Inyo County for a missing Marine.

Lieutenant Matthey Kraft went hiking on Sierra High Route on February 24. He was supposed to hike out on March 4.

But no one has heard from him.

Kraft’s vehicle was located Saturday night near Lower Grays Meadows.

Numerous agencies, from local, state, and federal are involved in the search, which began on March 5.

We’ll update this story when we get more information.