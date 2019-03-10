  • CBS13On Air

Missing Hiker


INYO COUNTY (CBS13) — Rescue crews are searching an area called Kearsarge Pass in Inyo County for a missing Marine.

Lieutenant Matthey Kraft went hiking on Sierra High Route on February 24. He was supposed to hike out on March 4.

But no one has heard from him.

ALSO: Hiker Struck By Rock, Ice Killed On Closed Yosemite Trail

Kraft’s vehicle was located Saturday night near Lower Grays Meadows.

Numerous agencies, from local, state, and federal are involved in the search, which began on March 5.

We’ll update this story when we get more information.

