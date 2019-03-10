



— Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis is visiting Stockton Monday to reportedly learn more about building a potential new California State University campus.

Mayor Michael Tubbs and Assemblymember Susan Eggman will give the Lieutenant Governor a tour CSU Stanislaus’ Satellite campus.

When Governor Gavin Newsom announced his 2019 budget, he included $2 million to fund a review of a new CSU campus in San Joaquin County.

The tour is from 11:00 a.m to 11:30 a.m.