DAVIS (CBS13) — The UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center hosted its first-ever “Rock the Bald” event Monday.

Doctors, sheriff’s deputies, and even Sacramento Republic FC players braved the shave, getting a buzz cut to raise awareness and money for pediatric cancer research.

Organizers said childhood cancer impacts the entire family and the community.

“Shaving my hair, letting it go, is just a small token of what I can do to continue fighting this fight and win this battle,” said Dr. Marcio Malogolowkin, Chief of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology at the center.

The team hoped to raise $25,000 for cancer research Monday.

You learn more about the St. Baldrick’s foundation and their fundraisers on their website. 

