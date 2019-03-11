



— Firefighters knocked down a mobile home fire on Madison Avenue near Garfield Avenue Monday evening.

Crews immediately learned there was a victim inside, located him very quickly, and transported him to the hospital with unknown injuries.

No one else was inside the mobile home, and no other injuries were reported.

The crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to other mobile homes. Battalion Chief Tony Peck said this was a total loss of the mobile home.

An arson investigator was on the scene to investigate the circumstances of the fire.