STOCKTON (CBS13) — An alleged thief died after he was confronted by neighbors in Stockton.

Police say residents noticed a 35-year-old man breaking into a car Sunday night in the 300 block of East Jackson Street. The residents confronted the man, overpowering and restraining him.

When police arrived, officers realized the alleged thief was having a heart attack. Paramedics responded to the scene and tried to save him, but he died.

An investigation is ongoing into the incident.

The identity of the suspect was not released.

