SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — If you’re looking for a vehicle that will last 200,000 miles, consider buying an SUV, according to a new study from iSeeCars.com.

The study states that SUVs are the most likely to meet or exceed the 200,000-mile mark with the right maintenance. While SUVs topped the list, experts say people looking for cars or minivans can still find the vehicles that will go the distance.

iSeeCars Longest-Lasting Cars to Reach 200k Miles
Rank Model % of Cars Over 200k Miles
1 Toyota Sequoia 7.4%
2 Chevrolet Suburban 5.0%
3 Ford Expedition 5.0%
4 GMC Yukon XL 4.0%
5 Toyota 4Runner 3.9%
6 Chevrolet Tahoe 3.8%
7 Toyota Highlander Hybrid 3.1%
8 Honda Ridgeline 3.0%
9 GMC Yukon 2.8%
10 Toyota Tacoma 2.6%

For more on the study, check out the iSeeCars website. 

