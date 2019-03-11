TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) — A traffic stop resulted in a drug seizure early Sunday morning in Tuolumne County.

A Sheriff’s Deputy pulled over a green Honda Accord on Highway 108 at Mono Way after reportedly watching it swerve into the opposing lane.

The deputy contacted 39-year-old Kevin Beard Sr. and 26-year-old Erica Synonarath, both of Stockton, inside the vehicle. Beard had an expired drivers license and expired registration. The deputy also noticed several beer cans inside the vehicle and conducted a search.

Nearly 52 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle. Additionally, the deputy found drug paraphernalia and two baggies of methamphetamine hidden in her clothing.

Both were arrested and booked into the Tuolumne County Jail for possession and transportation for sale of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Beard faces additional charges of driving without a license and expired registration.