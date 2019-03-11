Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton police have arrested a 25-year-old for having inappropriate sexual relations with a 16-year-old female student.
The Stockton Police Department is encouraging people to call if they have information pertaining to this investigation. Callers are asked to call the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377, the Investigations Unit at (209) 937-8323, or Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600. Callers can remain anonymous.
Khari Dobbins was arrested Sunday at a residence in North Stockton. Dobbins is a track coach at Bear Creek High School.
If you have any information that may lead to an arrest, call Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600. Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards up to $10,000.