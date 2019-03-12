



— The Justice Department revealed their investigation into an elaborate college admissions scam Tuesday that involved many schools including, Stanford, USC, UCLA, and USD.

William Rick Singer has been identified as the mastermind of the admissions scam. Singer owns Edge College and Career Network and was reportedly paid $25 million by parents between 2011 and February of 2018.

He has offices in Newport Beach and has ties to the Sacramento area, where he was a well-known college prep advisor.

At least two of Singer’s employees were living in the Folsom area and both were arraigned in federal court in Downtown Sacramento. Singer’s accountant and financial advisor, 69-year-old Steve Masera, is accused of collecting money from parents disguised as charitable donations, then using them as bribes to test administrators.

Michaela Sanford, 32, allegedly worked for Singer in various capacities. According to court documents, she helped fabricate athletic profiles and bolster college applications. She is even accused of taking online classes in the students’ names so the students could submit grades that Sanford earned.

Sanford was alone in court Tuesday, represented by a public defender. She will be released later this evening on $50,000 unsecured bond.

Masera was accompanied by a lawyer and his family, including two adult children, one of whom is an attorney. He will be released today on $100,000 bond.

CBS13 found Singer has deep ties to the Sacramento area and has helped hundreds of local students get into colleges.