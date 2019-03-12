  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fresno, goats

FRESNO (AP) – A rash of goat thefts is plaguing California’s San Joaquin Valley.

The Fresno County sheriff’s agricultural task force says there have been seven reports of goats being stolen between Jan. 9 and March 7.

In all, 61 goats worth $27,000 have been taken from private properties south.

Investigators say one of the most notable cases occurred last Thursday when members of the Kingsburg 4-H club had 11 goats stolen from a pasture on Fruit
Avenue in Fresno.

During the weekend, owners recovered four of the goats found roaming a roadway in Selma.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s