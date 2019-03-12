  • CBS13On Air

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The 19-year-old daughter of actress Lori Loughlin – who was indicted Tuesday in the largest college admission cheating and bribery scheme to be federally prosecuted in U.S. history — posted a video on social media last year in which she said she doesn’t “really care about school.” She is currently a freshman at USC.

(L-R) Olivia Jade Giannulli, Lori Loughlin and Isabella Rose Giannulli attend The Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala at the Beverly Wilshire on Feb. 28, 2019 in Beverly Hills. (Getty Images)

Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli – founder of the clothing brand Mossimo — were among 50 people charged in the shocking nationwide scheme in which parents allegedly bribed college coaches and hired stand-ins to take standardized exams to ensure their children were admitted to elite schools including USC, UCLA, Yale and Stanford.

The coaches were paid by the parents to lie and say that the children were being considered as athletic recruits because the admission process is generally less stringent for athletes, prosecutors said.

