SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A car that got stuck on some railroad tracks caused a backup that blocked traffic for more than an hour Tuesday morning.

The incident started just before 6:30 a.m. Sacramento police say they got a report that a car was stuck on the tracks at 19th and P streets. Union Pacific Railroad was alerted about the incident and the car was removed within 10 minutes of the call.

However, police say they continued to get calls from drivers that the train was still stopped. At one point, police say there were also reports that the crossing arms were stuck.

According to Union Pacific officials, personnel had to come out and inspect the tracks to make sure the train was safe to continue – noting that sometimes it can take hours for this inspection to happen.

No defects were found and the train started moving a little after 8 a.m.