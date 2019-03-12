



— Turlock police are investigating an after-school fight between two girls at a bus stop that escalated last Friday when one mother stepped in to make sure her daughter finished what she allegedly started.

The shocking video shows the mother holding the victim back, egging her daughter on to fight. So far, no arrests have been made while the investigation is still ongoing.

It’s not your average after-school fight, and while watching the video, mother Iriana Lizarraga Acuna was stunned. The fight was captured by another student on Facebook, and show Iriana’s 13-year-old daughter Jacqueline Zavala being held back by another mother who is egging her daughter to swing.

“My daughter called me. I couldn’t understand a word she was saying, she’s like, ‘Somebody’s hitting me. The moms hitting me,'” Acuna said.

Both girls go to Turlock Jr. High and Zavala says the argument started on the school bus and spilled over to Columbia Park when the mother showed up.

“Her mother came out of nowhere and was pressing her body against me telling her daughter to get me,” Zavala said.

Zavala said she was frightened and asked the girl to stop.

“I was like, ‘I want you to stop talking to me’ and her mom comes out of nowhere,” Zavala said.

Acuna was working at the time and could only get information second-hand.

“I was crying, I was full of anger. I was like ‘who’s doing this to my daughter?'” Acuna said.

Turlock police are wondering the same thing. Since the incident happened on Friday, and the mother has not been arrested.

“I’m not mad at the teenager. I’m mad at the mother because the teenager doesn’t even want to fight my daughter the mom comes telling her daughter hit her,” Acuna said.

The Turlock Unified School District has forwarded the video to police. The student can be suspended for fighting off-campus, and Acuna said she would like to press charges.

“I don’t even hurt my children or hit them or anything. I’m full of anger when somebody else does this,” Acuna said.

The other student has not been in school since the incident happened because she says she is getting threats.