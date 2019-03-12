Filed Under:College Acceptance, New Jersey


JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) A New Jersey teenager is proving hard work and determination can go a long way.

Dylan Chidick’s college acceptance letters. (Credit: CBS2)

That proof is also seen in the amount of college acceptance letters he’s received.

Laid out in front of 17-year-old Dylan Chidick are not just pamphlets of college options, they’re acceptance letters – 17 college acceptance letters.

“NJCU, Ramapo, Albright,” Chidick said, listing off the schools.

“The dream I want to achieve, I have to have a lot of determination.”

After moving from Trinidad at just seven years old and becoming a citizen, Dylan and his family went through countless heartaches.

His younger twin brothers are living with serious heart conditions and his family has been in and out of homelessness.

READ MORE ON CBSNEWYORK.COM

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s