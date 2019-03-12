



A New Jersey teenager is proving hard work and determination can go a long way.

That proof is also seen in the amount of college acceptance letters he’s received.

Laid out in front of 17-year-old Dylan Chidick are not just pamphlets of college options, they’re acceptance letters – 17 college acceptance letters.

“NJCU, Ramapo, Albright,” Chidick said, listing off the schools.

“The dream I want to achieve, I have to have a lot of determination.”

After moving from Trinidad at just seven years old and becoming a citizen, Dylan and his family went through countless heartaches.

His younger twin brothers are living with serious heart conditions and his family has been in and out of homelessness.

