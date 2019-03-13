



— A multi-million dollar settlement was reached by the City of Sacramento and the Sacramento City Unified School District in connection to a former school employee who was convicted of sexually molesting children.

Joshua Vasquez, a former after-school aid at Mark Twain Elementary was sentenced to life in prison for molesting six girls.

Now a total of $12.5 million will go to a girl who was repeatedly molested by Vasquez in 2015. The girl was a participant in an after-school program run by the city called START.

The district said they are making a number of changes, including more training for managers to recognize and address conduct that raises a concern.

The district released a statement Wednesday saying, “No amount of money can take back the pain and suffering that Joshua Vasquez inflicted on innocent young children and their families. Our District is committed to doing everything in its power to prevent a tragedy like this from ever happening again in our schools.”

The money for the settlement is coming from the district’s liability insurance policy, not their general fund, according to the district.