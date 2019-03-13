  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:bears, Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – Two little bear cubs are turning heads on Facebook because they are among the smallest and youngest cubs ever received in their first year.

Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care posted pictures of the cubs on their Facebook page.

The cubs weigh in at just over 4 pounds. (Credit: Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care)

The cubs are originally from Yreka and were picked up at the California Fish and Wildlife’s Investigations Lab in Rancho Cordova.

The two cubs named “Blaze” and “Yreka” both weigh in at around four pounds.

The cubs have been named Blaze and Yreka. (Credit: Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care)

Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care officials say it’s the earliest in the season they have ever received first-year cubs.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s