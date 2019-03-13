RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – Two little bear cubs are turning heads on Facebook because they are among the smallest and youngest cubs ever received in their first year.

Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care posted pictures of the cubs on their Facebook page.

The cubs are originally from Yreka and were picked up at the California Fish and Wildlife’s Investigations Lab in Rancho Cordova.

The two cubs named “Blaze” and “Yreka” both weigh in at around four pounds.

Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care officials say it’s the earliest in the season they have ever received first-year cubs.