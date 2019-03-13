MODESTO (CBS13) – Police are looking for a group of people suspected of stealing a purse and trying to use the victim’s card at a Target.

Modesto police say the purse was stolen from a car parked near the 1600 block of Coffee Road.

A little bit after the theft, three people were caught on surveillance camera trying to buy items at the Target on McHenry Avenue with the person’s bank card.

Two women and a man appear behind the crime.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636.