



Barbara Cypress, the mother accused of holding back a 13-year-old and encouraging her daughter to fight, has been arrested by Turlock Police.

Cypress was caught on video last Friday telling her daughter to fight a classmate from Turlock Junior high.

The victim, 13-year-old Jacqueline Zavala, spoke with CBS13 Tuesday. She said the argument started on the school bus and spilled over to Columbia Park when the Cypress showed up.

“Her mother came out of nowhere and was pressing her body against me telling her daughter to get me,” Zavala said.

Zavala said she was frightened and asked the girl to stop.

“I was like, ‘I want you to stop talking to me’ and her mom comes out of nowhere,” Zavala said.

Police arrested her Tuesday night on felony charges of false imprisonment and misdemeanor charges of child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. She was located at her house and taken into custody.